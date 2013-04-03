版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 4日 星期四 04:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits lowest point in 2013 on weak U.S. data

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index
closed down more than 2 percent on Wednesday, hitting its lowest
level this year, as disappointing U.S. data sparked declines in
nine out of ten major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 259.98 points, or 2.05
percent, at 12,422.12.
