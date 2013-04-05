CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest weekly fall in 10 months on soft jobs data

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index capped a five-day losing streak by recording its biggest weekly decline in 10 months on Friday as weak Canadian and U.S. jobs data renewed investor concerns about the health of North American economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.20 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,331.85 on Friday. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.