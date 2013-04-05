版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 6日 星期六 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest weekly fall in 10 months on soft jobs data

TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index
capped a five-day losing streak by recording its biggest weekly
decline in 10 months on Friday as weak Canadian and U.S. jobs
data renewed investor concerns about the health of North
American economy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 31.20 points, or 0.25
percent, at 12,331.85 on Friday. Seven of the 10 main sectors on
the index were in the red.
