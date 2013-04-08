CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as industrials, telecoms offset dip in golds

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday as strength in the industrials and telecoms sectors offset declines in gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.71 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,344.56. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
