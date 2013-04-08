版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as industrials, telecoms offset dip in golds

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index
snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday as strength in the
industrials and telecoms sectors offset declines in gold
producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 12.71 points, or 0.10 percent,
at 12,344.56. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
