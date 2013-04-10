版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on strong China data; Barrick falls

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index
extended its gains for a third straight day on Wednesday,
hitting a one-week high, as positive trade data from China
lifted financial and energy shares and offset weakness in
Barrick Gold Corp and other gold shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 50.86 points, or 0.41 percent,
at 12,534.91. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
