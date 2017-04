TORONTO, April 15 Canada's gold miners plunged on Monday, dragging the country's main stock index to a five-month low as weaker-than-expected Chinese data prompted a wholesale retreat from bullion and a string of commodities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 332.71 points, or 2.70 percent, at 12,004.88. That was its sharpest one-day fall since June 21 last year and took the resource-rich index to its lowest close since Nov 16.