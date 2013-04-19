CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, materials drive gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday, as improved investor sentiment and a rise in some commodity prices fueled gains in financial and material shares, offsetting a decline in energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.21 points, 0.58 percent, at 12,065.55. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)