加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 20日 星期六 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, materials drive gains

TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Friday, as improved investor sentiment and a rise in
some commodity prices fueled gains in financial and material
shares, offsetting a decline in energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 69.21 points, 0.58 percent, at
12,065.55. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
