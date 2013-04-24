CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps most in 8 months as gold shares soar

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, making its sharpest one-day percentage gain in more than 8 months, as higher commodity prices fueled a rise in shares of gold and energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 179.49 points, or 1.48 percent, at 12,270.43. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.