CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data, Potash earnings help

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index advanced for the sixth straight session on Thursday, helped by the materials sector, as U.S. economic data and a stronger-than-expected earnings performance from Potash Corp boosted sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 59.08 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,329.51. Nine of the 10 main sectors of the index were higher.