2013年 4月 26日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data, Potash earnings help

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index
advanced for the sixth straight session on Thursday, helped by
the materials sector, as U.S. economic data and a
stronger-than-expected earnings performance from Potash Corp
 boosted sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 59.08 points, or 0.48 percent,
at 12,329.51. Nine of the 10 main sectors of the index were
higher.

