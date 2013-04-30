CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends more than 1 percent higher as Suncor jumps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in almost all main sectors and in Suncor Energy Inc shares after a strong earnings report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 143.83 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,456.50. Nine of the 10 main sectors of the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.