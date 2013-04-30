CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends more than 1 percent higher as Suncor jumps

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in almost all main sectors and in Suncor Energy Inc shares after a strong earnings report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 143.83 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,456.50. Nine of the 10 main sectors of the index were higher.