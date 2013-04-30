版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends more than 1 percent higher as Suncor jumps

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index
jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in almost
all main sectors and in Suncor Energy Inc shares after a
strong earnings report.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 143.83 points, or 1.17 percent,
at 12,456.50. Nine of the 10 main sectors of the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐