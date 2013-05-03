版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 4日 星期六 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on positive U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday to end the week higher as a stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobs report boosted sentiment and fueled gains across most major
sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 58.39 points, or 0.47 percent,
at 12,438.03. Eight of the 10 main sectors of the index were
higher.
