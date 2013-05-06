版本:
CANADA STOCKS-Banks, industrials drive TSX to higher close

TORONTO, May 6 Canada's main stock index climbed
for a third straight session on Monday as financial and
industrial shares gained as did energy companies after oil
prices rose on Middle East tensions.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 15.89 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 12,453.92. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
