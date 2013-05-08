CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as golds surge on economic data

TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index jumped on Wednesday, hitting a one-month high, after strong economic data out of China and Germany buoyed hopes for a global economic recovery and boosted shares of gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 120.94 points, or 0.97 percent, at 12,585.05. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.