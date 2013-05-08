版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as golds surge on economic data

TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index jumped
on Wednesday, hitting a one-month high, after strong economic
data out of China and Germany buoyed hopes for a global economic
recovery and boosted shares of gold producers.
     The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 120.94 points, or 0.97 percent,
at 12,585.05. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
