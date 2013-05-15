版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as sluggish data weighs

TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index
stumbled to a one-week low on Wednesday after weak data from
Europe and the United States raised concerns about the global
economic recovery.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 103.40 points, or 0.82
percent, at 12,473.65. All of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐