2013年 5月 17日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher; lifted by Telus, financials

TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Thursday, boosted by stronger financial stocks and a
move by Telus Corp to acquire a smaller wireless carrier.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 33.95 points, or 0.27 percent,
at 12,507.60. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
