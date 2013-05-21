版本:
中国
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as major sectors rally, data helps

TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index jumped
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, supported by gains in most major
sectors and optimism following positive economic data from
Europe.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 129.38 points, or 1.03 percent,
at 12,742.43. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
