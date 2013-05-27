版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 28日 星期二 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as Valeant and gold miners provide boost

TORONTO, May 27 The main Canadian stock index
ended higher on Monday in low volume trade, as investors cheered
a takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
 and a rise in the price of gold helped beaten-down
miners of the precious metal.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 29.15 points, or 0.23 percent,
at 12,696.37 points.

