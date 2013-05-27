CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as Valeant and gold miners provide boost

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, May 27 The main Canadian stock index ended higher on Monday in low volume trade, as investors cheered a takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and a rise in the price of gold helped beaten-down miners of the precious metal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.15 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,696.37 points.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.