版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 29日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on positive data, central bank comments

TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, led by the energy and financial sectors, and boosted
by positive U.S. economic data and signs of support for stimulus
programs from the Japanese and European central banks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 54.15 points, or 0.43 percent,
at 12,750.52. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐