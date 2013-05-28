CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on positive data, central bank comments

TORONTO, May 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the energy and financial sectors, and boosted by positive U.S. economic data and signs of support for stimulus programs from the Japanese and European central banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 54.15 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,750.52. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.