CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on BMO results, stimulus worries

CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches a nearly 6-week high, led by resource shares
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday to a nearly six-week high as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the shares of mining and energy companies.
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday as a decline in Bank of Montreal shares after the lender's quarterly profit missed estimates and market weakness following worries about the U.S. stimulus program overshadowed a surge in gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 17.91 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,732.61. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
