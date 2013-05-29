CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on BMO results, stimulus worries

TORONTO, May 29 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday as a decline in Bank of Montreal shares after the lender's quarterly profit missed estimates and market weakness following worries about the U.S. stimulus program overshadowed a surge in gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 17.91 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,732.61. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.