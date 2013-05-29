版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 5月 30日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on BMO results, stimulus worries

TORONTO, May 29 Canada's benchmark stock index
fell on Wednesday as a decline in Bank of Montreal 
shares after the lender's quarterly profit missed estimates and
market weakness following worries about the U.S. stimulus
program overshadowed a surge in gold producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 17.91 points, or 0.14
percent, at 12,732.61. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

