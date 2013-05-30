CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold shares jump; RBC falls

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday as gold mining stocks, which jumped with bullion prices, offset a decline in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.94 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,746.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.