2013年 5月 31日 星期五 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold shares jump; RBC falls

TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Thursday as gold mining stocks, which jumped with
bullion prices, offset a decline in Royal Bank of Canada 
after the lender reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 13.94 points, or 0.11 percent,
at 12,746.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

