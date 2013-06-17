版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher; bank, energy shares jump on Fed hopes

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index
jumped on Monday as hopes that this week's Federal Reserve
meeting would reconfirm support for the U.S. central bank's easy
monetary policy spurred sharp gains in shares of financial and
energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 101.54 points, or 0.83 percent,
at 12,288.90. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
