加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 25日 星期二 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as China growth concerns weigh

TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index
slumped on Monday, hitting a 10-month low as fears about China's
pace of economic growth helped weaken commodity prices and
fueled declines in shares of gold and energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 158.80 points, or 1.32
percent, at 11,836.86. All of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

