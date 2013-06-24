CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as China growth concerns weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index slumped on Monday, hitting a 10-month low as fears about China's pace of economic growth helped weaken commodity prices and fueled declines in shares of gold and energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 158.80 points, or 1.32 percent, at 11,836.86. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.