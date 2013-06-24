CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as China growth concerns weigh

TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index slumped on Monday, hitting a 10-month low as fears about China's pace of economic growth helped weaken commodity prices and fueled declines in shares of gold and energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 158.80 points, or 1.32 percent, at 11,836.86. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.