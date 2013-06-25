版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 26日 星期三 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, central bank comments

TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index
jumped on Tuesday, led by a surge in shares of financial
companies, after robust U.S. data and comments from major
central banks helped alleviate investors' concerns about the
economic recovery and monetary policy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 168.56 points, or 1.42 percent,
at 12,005.42. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

