CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, central bank comments

TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index jumped on Tuesday, led by a surge in shares of financial companies, after robust U.S. data and comments from major central banks helped alleviate investors' concerns about the economic recovery and monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 168.56 points, or 1.42 percent, at 12,005.42. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.