版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Verizon fears hit telecoms, golds dive

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday after telecoms stocks suffered deep losses
on reports that Verizon Communications Inc is looking to
enter the market and gold-mining shares slumped following a
tumbling bullion price.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 53.52 points, or 0.45
percent, at 11,951.90. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

