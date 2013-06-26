CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Verizon fears hit telecoms, golds dive

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after telecoms stocks suffered deep losses on reports that Verizon Communications Inc is looking to enter the market and gold-mining shares slumped following a tumbling bullion price. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 53.52 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,951.90. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.