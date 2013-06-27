CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data drives gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets moderate lift from financials, energy firms
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday, with gains in most major sectors, as U.S. economic data lifted investor sentiment and eased concerns about an early rollback of the Federal Reserve stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,005.78. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.