CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data drives gains

TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Thursday, with gains in most major sectors, as U.S.
economic data lifted investor sentiment and eased concerns about
an early rollback of the Federal Reserve stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 53.88 points, or 0.45 percent,
at 12,005.78. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
