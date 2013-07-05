版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 6日 星期六 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as golds slip after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report revived worries that
the U.S. Federal Reserve might be set to roll back its stimulus
program, a concern that hit both bullion prices and gold-mining
shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 31.75 points, or 0.26
percent, at 12,134.91.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐