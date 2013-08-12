CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners, BlackBerry soar

TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as a surge in shares of gold producers and in BlackBerry, which put itself up for sale, boosted investor sentiment and helped offset declines in the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 52.14 points, or 0.42 percent, 12,594.27. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.