CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks offset gain in gold miners

TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index ended near flat on Wednesday as declines in the financial sector offset a surge in shares of gold producers and bullish sentiment following strong economic data from Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.89 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,639.30. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.