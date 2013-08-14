版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks offset gain in gold miners

TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index ended
near flat on Wednesday as declines in the financial sector
offset a surge in shares of gold producers and bullish sentiment
following strong economic data from Europe.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 2.89 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 12,639.30. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
