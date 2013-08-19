版本:
2013年 8月 20日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls most in eight weeks as Fed worries return

TORONTO, Aug 19 Canada's main stock index
recorded its biggest single-day percentage drop in eight weeks
on Monday as concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit
strategy for its stimulus program hit every major sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 148.86 points, or 1.17
percent, and 12,588.06. All of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

