CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. stimulus worries weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.
TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday to its lowest in more than a week after a U.S. Federal Reserve report gave few new details about the central bank's plans for its monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 97.03 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,573.08.
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in three weeks on Tuesday as an oil price rally helped energy stocks and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence boosted global markets.
