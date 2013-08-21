版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. stimulus worries weigh

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Wednesday to its lowest in more than a week after a
U.S. Federal Reserve report gave few new details about the
central bank's plans for its monetary stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 97.03 points, or 0.77
percent, at 12,573.08.

