CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, telecoms rally

TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains in financials and telecoms, as bullish quarterly profit reports from major Canadian banks and strong economic data from the United States drove the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.51 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,704.73. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.