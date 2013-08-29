版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 30日 星期五 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, telecoms rally

TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, led by gains in financials and telecoms, as bullish
quarterly profit reports from major Canadian banks and strong
economic data from the United States drove the market.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 97.51 points, or 0.77 percent,
at 12,704.73. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐