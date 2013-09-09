CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as resource stocks gain on China data

TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index climbed on Monday after shares of natural resource companies benefited from robust China trade data, but declines in the price of gold and oil capped those gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's and S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,854.64. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.