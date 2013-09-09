版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as resource stocks gain on China data

TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Monday after shares of natural resource companies
benefited from robust China trade data, but declines in the
price of gold and oil capped those gains.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's and S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 33.72 points, or 0.26 percent,
at 12,854.64. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

