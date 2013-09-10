CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as commodities slip with Syria tensions

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday after commodity prices dropped as concerns about a military strike on Syria faded, dragging shares of gold miners and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 30.16 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,824.48. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.