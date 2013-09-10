版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 11日 星期三 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as commodities slip with Syria tensions

TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Tuesday after commodity prices dropped as concerns
about a military strike on Syria faded, dragging shares of gold
miners and energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 30.16 points, or 0.23
percent, at 12,824.48. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐