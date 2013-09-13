版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends touch higher as Potash jumps

TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index
closed up slightly on Friday, helped by a sharp rise in Potash
Corp shares on hopes that a partnership between
Uralkali and Belaruskali might be rekindled, which would support
prices for the crop nutrient.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 22.35 points, or 0.18 percent,
at 12,723.40. It declined 0.76 percent over the week.

