CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as investors eye Fed plans

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, driven by gains in financials as the market braced
for the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting that
is expected to reveal the U.S. central bank's plans for its
monetary stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 17.23 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 12,834.11. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
