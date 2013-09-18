版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-year high after Fed boost

TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Wednesday to its highest in more than two years, led
by a jump in gold producers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised markets by saying it would keep its monetary stimulus
measures in place for now.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 97.29 points, or 0.76 percent,
at 12,931.40. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

