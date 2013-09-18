CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-year high after Fed boost

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday to its highest in more than two years, led by a jump in gold producers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by saying it would keep its monetary stimulus measures in place for now. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.29 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,931.40. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.