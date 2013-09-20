CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on BlackBerry dive, Fed uncertainty

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index declined on Friday as shares of BlackBerry tumbled after it warned of job cuts and a huge quarterly loss, and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy weighed on sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 119.73 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,807.05. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.