版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 21日 星期六 04:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on BlackBerry dive, Fed uncertainty

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index
declined on Friday as shares of BlackBerry tumbled after
it warned of job cuts and a huge quarterly loss, and uncertainty
surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy
weighed on sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 119.73 points, or 0.93
percent, at 12,807.05. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐