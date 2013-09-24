版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks, industrials drive gains

TORONTO, Sept 24 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as advances in the financial and industrial sectors
drove the market, with investors remaining concerned about the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 37.71 points, or 0.29 percent,
at 12,848.89. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
