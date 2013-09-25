版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as telecoms offset gain in golds

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index
declined on Wednesday, with gains in mining shares offset by
drops in telecoms and industrials, as investors worried about
budget talks in Washington and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 12.18 points, or 0.09
percent, at 12,836.71. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
