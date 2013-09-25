CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as telecoms offset gain in golds

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday, with gains in mining shares offset by drops in telecoms and industrials, as investors worried about budget talks in Washington and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.18 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,836.71. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.