CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners gain; BlackBerry drops

TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Monday as a jump in shares of gold miners and in
Potash Corp helped offset a drop in BlackBerry Ltd
 after the smartphone maker called off a sale of the
company.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 24.32 points, or 0.18 percent,
at 13,361.78. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
