CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners gain; BlackBerry drops

TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as a jump in shares of gold miners and in Potash Corp helped offset a drop in BlackBerry Ltd after the smartphone maker called off a sale of the company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,361.78. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.