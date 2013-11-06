版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on central bank hopes, mining gains

TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index rose on
Wednesday as investors speculated about global central bank
moves and gold-mining shares climbed with the price of bullion.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 18.70 points, or 0.14 percent,
at 13,380.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
