加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 9日 星期六 05:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances on U.S. jobs data, posts weekly gain

TORONTO, Nov 8 Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday after data showing a surprise acceleration in U.S. jobs
growth fueled strong gains in the financial and energy sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 84.13 points, or 0.63 percent,
at 13,378.33. The index also recorded a weekly gain.
