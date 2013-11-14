版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Yellen comments in focus

TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as remarks from Janet Yellen, nominee for the post
of Federal Reserve chair, confirmed that she was supportive of
the U.S. central bank's accommodative monetary policy and
boosted investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 60.72 points, or 0.45 percent,
at a 13,431.38. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

