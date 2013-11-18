CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as commodity prices hit resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices recover
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on natural resource stocks, offsetting positive sentiment spurred by China's reform plans and by signs of continuing U.S. Federal Reserve support for its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,458.06. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, turning negative late in the session as it was weighed by a decline in financial shares and as the energy sector gave up its earlier advance.