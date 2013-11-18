版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as commodity prices hit resource stocks

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on natural
resource stocks, offsetting positive sentiment spurred by
China's reform plans and by signs of continuing U.S. Federal
Reserve support for its stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 24.51 points, or 0.18
percent, at 13,458.06. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐