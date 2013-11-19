版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as industrials, telecoms weigh

TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, with declines in industrials and telecoms offsetting
stronger commodities, as investors worried about the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus plans and feared a recent market
rally might have been overdone.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 15.29 points, or 0.11
percent, at 13,442.77. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
