2013年 11月 21日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as gold-mining shares tumble

TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday after comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve indicating a potential rollback in monetary stimulus in
the coming months fueled a sharp selloff in bullion, weighing on
gold-mining stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 12.76 points, or 0.09
percent, at 13,430.01. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
