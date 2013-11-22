版本:
2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX near flat; bank gains offset by weaker commodities

TORONTO, Nov 22 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday, with gains in the financial sector
offset by declines in energy and material shares after commodity
prices had a volatile session. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 3.01 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 13,478.34. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
