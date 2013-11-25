版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as nuclear deal weighs on energy shares

TORONTO, Nov 25 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Monday after a deal aimed at restricting
Iran's nuclear program weighed on the price of oil and on shares
of energy companies, offsetting gains in most other major
sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 6.12 points, or 0.05 percent,
at 13,472.22. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
