版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 27日 星期三 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops to one-week low as resource shares dive

TORONTO, Nov 26 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday as volatile
commodity prices hurt natural resource stocks, with gold-mining
shares bearing the brunt of a widespread selloff.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 123.39 points, or 0.92
percent, at 13,348.83. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

