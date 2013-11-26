CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops to one-week low as resource shares dive

TORONTO, Nov 26 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday as volatile commodity prices hurt natural resource stocks, with gold-mining shares bearing the brunt of a widespread selloff. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 123.39 points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,348.83. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.