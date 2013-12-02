版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 05:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, helped by U.S and China data

TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index rose on
Monday with bullish manufacturing data from China and the United
States driving gains in the energy and industrial sectors,
offsetting a sharp decline in shares of gold-mining companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 24.17 points, or 0.18 percent,
at 13,419.57. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
