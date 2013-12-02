CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, helped by U.S and China data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices recover
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday with bullish manufacturing data from China and the United States driving gains in the energy and industrial sectors, offsetting a sharp decline in shares of gold-mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.17 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,419.57. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, turning negative late in the session as it was weighed by a decline in financial shares and as the energy sector gave up its earlier advance.