CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, buoyed by N.American jobs data

TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Friday, bolstered by rebounding financials and
stronger-than-expected jobs reports on both sides of the U.S.
border.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished up 80.32, or 0.61 percent at 13,280.72. Six
of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.
    The index was down nearly 0.9 percent for the week.

